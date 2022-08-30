ENID, Okla. — Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma was gifted a $35,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation to assist with its transitional living program.
MacKenzy Cleveland, community liaison for Youth & Family Services, said the grant will be used for digital literacy.
“Helping them with homework, setting up bank accounts ... just those life skills that are kind of more geared toward technological advances,” Cleveland said. “Obviously, so many of the things we do in our day-to-day lives are centered around technology ... so that’s just us helping them with that.”
The grant also will go toward a new mentorship program in partnership with Vance Air Force Base.
Cleveland said Youth & Family Services receives federal grant money that covers three years of various expenses. She said they have applied for the next three years, but have not been approved as of yet, so this grant from AT&T came at a good time.
Cleveland said they are thankful to Sandra Robinett, area manager of external affairs for the AT&T Foundation, and their support.
“We are extremely fortunate to be able to have this transitional living program,” Cleveland said. “There’s not many others in the state. Being able to provide those necessary skills can really make or break someone’s life. We’re so thankful that we get to provide those skills. We have a great staff that just really pour love into the individuals that go through our program.”
The transitional living program is tailored to each individual’s specific needs. They get help in the areas they need it most and are built up by Youth & Family Services.
There are three properties in Enid that are leased for those in the program, with a capacity of eight, and Cleveland said they usually are at capacity. She said it is a pretty competitive process, and there is a hope for expanding the capacity in the future.
“Getting into TLP was the best thing that happened to me,” a participant in the program said in a press release. “TLP has helped me in more ways than one. It meant starting over and building myself into the person I have always planned to be but did not have the encouragement to become. TLP is an amazing program, and I don’t know what I would have done without it. By the time I leave the program, I know I will be right where I need to be for a good life, financially, mentally, emotionally and physically.”
Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is located at 605 W. Oxford. For more information, visit https://yfsenid.org/.
