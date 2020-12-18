ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 has hampered fundraising for all manner of nonprofits this year, but it hasn’t reduced the number of homeless, neglected and abused children who rely on the shelter at Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma for a warm, safe place to stay.
Tree Perkins, director of development for Youth & Family Services (YFS), said the shelter cannot stay open without community support, especially since federal funding for the shelter dried up in 2018.
The Nights of Shelter campaign has had to pick up the slack since federal funding for youth homeless shelters started decreasing in 2012, and this year Nights of Shelter is at about half its fundraising goal of $50,000, with less than two weeks left in the year.
In past years, Nights of Shelter has set its goal at $75,000 or more, but with the fundraising challenges due to the pandemic this year, Perkins said YFS hoped to meet the reduced $50,000 goal.
Funds raised during Nights of Shelter help YFS provide both shelter and counseling services for teens who do not have any funding source. The shelter typically serves up to 14 teens at a time, and has a consistent occupancy of about 10 youth.
“We do not turn away any child who needs services, whether that’s shelter or counseling services,” Perkins said, “and Nights of Shelter helps us fill those gaps so every child who needs help can receive services.”
It costs YFS about $30 per child per night to run the shelter, and the average length of stay for a child or teen at the emergency youth shelter is about 25 days.
In addition to providing shelter, Youth & Family Services provides food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth “achieve ongoing safety and stability,” according to a press release.
Over the past 11 years, YFS has provided 24,732 nights of safe shelter for area youth and young adults.
“With the help of the community, it is our hope to continue to provide shelter and offer services that help prevent youth homelessness,” according to the press release.
To donate to the Nights of Shelter campaign visit yfsenid.org and click on the donate button or mail checks to 605 W. Oxford Enid, OK 73701. All donations are tax deductible and cards are available for donations made in honor of or in memory of individuals.
To learn more about Youth & Family Service’s “Nights of Shelter” campaign call (580) 366-4742, or email Tree Perkins at tper kins@yfsenid.org or visit the YFS Facebook page, facebook.com/Youth-and-Family-Services-of-North-Central-Oklahoma.
