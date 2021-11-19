ENID, Okla. — A local annual auction and fundraising campaign currently is running to provide funding needed to keep a residential youth shelter open.
The Nights of Shelter campaign, hosted by Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, began its third annual auction event Nov. 9. The online art auction runs on Facebook until the end of November. On Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m., a Meet the Artists reception will be held at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria on Willow, where the final night of the auction will wrap up.
YFS has an annual goal of $50,000 for its programs. The art auction brings in around $2,000 annually, and is a start to fueling the rest of the fundraising campaign. In 2020, YFS raised $72,000 from total fundraising efforts for Nights of Shelter.
It costs Youth and Family Services approximately $30 per night to house one person. In addition to providing shelter, Youth and Family Services provides food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth achieve ongoing safety and stability, according to YFS.
Tree Kelley, interim executive director for YFS, said many of their counseling and substance abuse programs are paid for privately or with Medicaid, but with youth in the shelter, there is no one to bill.
“We count on grants and donations to keep the residential program going,” Kelley said. “The program offers housing and further assistance to kids who have no other way to pay for it. With the help of the community, it is our hope to continue to provide shelter and offer services that help prevent youth homelessness.”
Over the past 11 years, Youth and Family services has provided 29,284 nights of safe shelter for area youth and young adults.
Featured local artists in the auction include Amy Clements and Amanda Lilley. Clements artistic focus is on oil paintings and colored pencil illustrations of nature and wildlife. Lilley enjoys creating watercolor landscapes, calling her art “stylized impressionism.”
All proceeds from the online auction will benefit YFS’ Nights of Shelter campaign.
