ENID, Okla. — Part of staying healthy is the support one receives. Group fitness and setting goals are common ways fitness centers help people stay motivated and accountable.
Denny Price Family YMCA is hosting an eight-week weight loss challenge from Jan. 17 to March 14. Besides weight loss, the program will give tips on staying active, eating healthy and reducing stress. Participants do not have to be members to join the challenge.
Weigh-ins will be 7-9:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18 to start. Weekly weigh-in will follow and are confidential. There will be cash prizes for the winners in the female and male divisions.
First place will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25. All participants who complete the weekly goals will receive a T-shirt. Registration is open now online or in person. The cost is $25 for Y members and $40 for community participants
Jodi Enfield Kavanagh, YMCA health and wellness coordinator and barre and yoga instructor, said the challenge starts later in January to give people time to set their personal goals.
“The Y always does some sort of weight-loss challenge to start the new year off right,” Kavanagh said. “Health and wellness are usually the keystone of many peoples’ new year’s resolutions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.