Denny Price Family YMCA launched its annual fundraising campaign Thursday, with a goal of raising $200,000 to finance scholarships for low-income families and at-risk youth, and other programs.
Raising funds to support those in need at the YMCA has taken on extra importance over the last year, as YMCA staff have expanded programs to help address emergent needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being closed completely for two weeks last March, the YMCA reopened its doors to provide emergency childcare for first responders, medical staff and essential workers.
When Enid Public Schools went all-virtual in November and December, the YMCA again increased its programs, offering all-day childcare, with breakfast, lunch and a snack included.
Kim Boeckman, organizational lead at the YMCA, said many of the families who relied on that service also were aided by scholarships, funded by the annual campaign.
Over the last year the YMCA also handed out more than 3,600 meals to area families in need.
“Throughout Enid, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Greg Shamburg, CEO, Denny Price Family YMCA. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors — all to create a better us.”
This year’s goal of $200,000 will support youth and teen memberships, senior and adult financial assistance, program scholarships, Livestrong at the YMCA, phase 3 cardiac rehab, and youth and senior fitness, according to a press release.
In 2020 the YMCA provided $45,988 in youth program subsidies to “nurture the potential of children and teens throughout Enid and surrounding communities,” enabling 2,327 children to participate in programs, “filling discretionary hours with positive activities and caring, adult attention,” according to the press release.
Also last year, $125,077 “transformed lives of 363 youth and teens and 156 families” through direct membership financial assistance.
For more information on Denny Price Family YMCA, visit http://enidymca.org.
