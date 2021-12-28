Since 2010, with the help of the community, Youth and Family Services has provided Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 school-aged children and youth whose families needed a little help at Christmastime through its Project Santa program.
This year, Youth and Family Services has helped its largest number of children and youth to date, 400. These children were selected by the agency’s licensed clinicians. Each received something special from Project Santa.
Just before Christmas, Tree Kelley, interim executive director, received a call from a single mother, thanking the agency for the help with the Christmas gifts, saying, “This will be my son’s only gift under the tree.”
The youth in the shelter also received gifts from Project Santa. One of the youths said, “I loved my gifts. It feels great to get some Christmas presents, because it had been a while since I’ve received anything. Thank you.”
Another youth in the shelter said this about her gifts, “I thought the gifts were amazing. I loved the fluffy socks as well as the lotion. Thank you for making my Christmas amazing.”
Youth and Family Services would like to recognize those who stepped up to make a difference this year. From Vance Air Force Base, men and women from the 33rd, 8th, 25th, 3rd, HCOS, OMRS and the 71st Squadrons, including the 3rd Spouses group and STUCAN spouses, together sponsored 281 kids for Christmas.
"This is the most impressive squadron participation than ever before," Kelley said. "Special thanks to Lt. Don King who served as point of contact and coordinated with all of the squadrons to make this a phenomenal year."
Local businesses and organizations who also sponsored children include BKD CPA’s and Associates, Enid MOPS, HYPE Dance Productions, Enid Tag Agency, Messer Bowers Insurance, St. Matthews Episcopal Church and many individuals.
For more information on Project Santa, contact Mackenzy Cleveland at mcleveland@yfsenid.org.
