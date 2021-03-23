Youth and Family Services will host its 10th Annual Gala on Saturday, April 10, at Stride Bank Event Center in Enid.
The theme is “Home is Where the Heart Is,” and the event is sponsored by Edward Jones, BDK CPAs and Advisers and AT&T. The gala will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Casino-style games (black jack, roulette and craps table) will be provided by members of Enid’s AM Ambucs. The fun begins with a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m., prepared by the event center’s executive chef, Gerald Craparota. The event also includes a live auction and dancing.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Youth and Family Services “Nights of Shelter” campaign. YFS provides shelter through three different programs – the emergency youth shelter, Thelma’s House for homeless 16- and 17-year-olds and transitional living for young adults ages 18-22. YFS also provides food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help children and youth achieve ongoing safety and stability.
The gala is cocktail attire with an emphasis on western wear. Tickets are $75 per person. Table seating for up to eight people is available for $600. A half-table may be purchased for $300. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased online at www.yfsenid.org/gala or by calling Tree Perkins at 580-366-4742 or email tperkins@yfsenid.org.
Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is a 501 ( c ) 3 organization, and ticket purchases may be tax deductible.
