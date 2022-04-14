City of Enid
Enid News and Eagle

ENID, Okla. — City of Enid's green yard waste collection has transitioned to the spring and summer schedule, according to officials.

Residents can place the green polycart containers at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. on Mondays. The carts should be at least 4 feet away from other containers, parked vehicles, street lampposts, trees, mailboxes and other obstructions.

The city-issued polycarts are used for yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass and will not be emptied if they contain household trash. Yard waste is placed in a field for composting.

Polycarts may be purchased for a one-time fee of $60, which will be charged to the resident’s water bill after the container is received.

Those who wish to obtain a polycart or an additional polycart can contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.

For information on yard waste guidelines, go to www.Enid.org/yardwaste.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you