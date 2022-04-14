ENID, Okla. — City of Enid's green yard waste collection has transitioned to the spring and summer schedule, according to officials.
Residents can place the green polycart containers at the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. on Mondays. The carts should be at least 4 feet away from other containers, parked vehicles, street lampposts, trees, mailboxes and other obstructions.
The city-issued polycarts are used for yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass and will not be emptied if they contain household trash. Yard waste is placed in a field for composting.
Polycarts may be purchased for a one-time fee of $60, which will be charged to the resident’s water bill after the container is received.
Those who wish to obtain a polycart or an additional polycart can contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.
For information on yard waste guidelines, go to www.Enid.org/yardwaste.
