ENID, Okla. — Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies has moved to a new location at 110 N. Independence.
The business had been housed at that location in the past, according to Stephen O’Neill, a senior wealth adviser.
The location had housed Ewbank, Hennigh & McVay Law Firm, and Wymer Brownlee was located previously at 201 N. Grand in a seven-story building and occupied the basement floor and another floor. O’Neill said when he first started with Wymer Brownlee, it was located at 110 N. Grand, and said it was a bit of a homecoming for the business.
The move took place in June.
“We are a very tight group, everybody that’s in that office, whether we’re on the tax side and accounting side or on the financial planning side, we all work together,” O’Neill said. “So we’re in a closer proximity to each other in there. We have redone the inside quite a bit from when we were there, and there was a legal office who we bought it from to go back. It’s really kind of nice, because when you move buildings, you really kind of hit the refresh button a little bit.”
O’Neill said Wymer Brownlee will continue to be able to provide its quality services, and that it is important for the business to be located near downtown Enid. O’Neill said the space has been downsized but the same services still are provided, with the new building likely to provide a better customer experience.
“We still are growing in our tax and accounting sides, as well as the financial planning side,” O’Neill said, “and I do feel like it’s a little bit more ‘us’ here in this building. The other building is really nice, it’s kind of grandiose and we loved it there. But it’s just been good for us to move, we had too much space there.”
O’Neill said some finishing touches still are in the works, such as the signage on the outside of the building. O’Neill said the smaller space will provide Wymer Brownlee with an ability to have all of its services closer together, making it an easier experience for customers.
“Because the synergy with the disciplines of tax, accounting and financial planning, it’s great to be closer to everybody,” O’Neill said. “It’s just better. Financial planning was on the basement floor and tax and accounting were on the upper floor in the other building. We’ll be right there together to be able to help clients.”
