Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies of Enid announced this week the purchase of FD, Thompson and Co. an accounting and wealth management firm based in Oklahoma City, according to a press release.
"The FD, Thompson, team are a tremendous asset to our firm thanks to their knowledge, experience and understanding of client needs," said Kyle Brownlee, CEO and senior wealth adviser of Wymer Brownlee. "This acquisition supports our ultimate goal: to serve more individuals and families in the Oklahoma City metro area who need wise financial advise, so they can leave meaningful legacies for the people and communities that they love."
According to the release, the acquisition of FD, Thompson, will allow Wymer Brownlee to expand its regional presence, which includes seven offices in Oklahoma, as well as strengthen in-house tax and accounting services.
"It is important to us that our clients are continuously guided by knowledgeable CPAs, tax professionals and wealth advisers," said David Thompson, with FD, Thompson.
