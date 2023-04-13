Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is holding a plaque ceremony for Enid Writers Club at noon Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Marquis James Room, located on the second floor of the library.
The plaque ceremony and reception will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Enid Writers Club. The club formed in 1923 by professor Roy J. Wolfinge,r of Phillips University. The ceramic plaque commemorating the anniversary was hand-sculpted by Oklahoma artist Nancy Russell. Several published authors will attend the 2023 Enid Author Fest immediately following the reception.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
