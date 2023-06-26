Walmart response

Emergency units from Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department and Life EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot Monday, June 26, 2023. (Tanner Holubar / Enid News & Eagle)

 Tanner Holubar | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — One man was taken Integris Bass Baptist Health Center after being struck Monday, June 26, 2023, by a vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, according to an Enid Police Department  report. 

According to the report, Patricia Brooks, 79, was westbound in front of Walmart attempting to park her vehicle, when she struck a parked vehicle facing east. The parked vehicle was pushed back and struck Michael Scannel, 54. Scannel's shopping cart was struck when he was loading groceries into his vehicle, the report states. Scannel was transported to Integris after complaints of side pain, according to the report. 

The report states Brooks said she was parking and her foot slipped off the brake pedal and hit the gas pedal. The report states she tried to then hit the brake, but struck the parked vehicle before being able to brake. 

According to the report, Scannel told officers he was loading groceries into his car and fell to the ground when struck by the parked vehicle. 

The report states the owner of the parked vehicle that was hit was able to examine the extent of the damage, and that Brooks remained at the scene following the collision. 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Holubar is business reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Tanner? Send an email to tholubar@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you