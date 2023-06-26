ENID, Okla. — One man was taken Integris Bass Baptist Health Center after being struck Monday, June 26, 2023, by a vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, according to an Enid Police Department report.
According to the report, Patricia Brooks, 79, was westbound in front of Walmart attempting to park her vehicle, when she struck a parked vehicle facing east. The parked vehicle was pushed back and struck Michael Scannel, 54. Scannel's shopping cart was struck when he was loading groceries into his vehicle, the report states. Scannel was transported to Integris after complaints of side pain, according to the report.
The report states Brooks said she was parking and her foot slipped off the brake pedal and hit the gas pedal. The report states she tried to then hit the brake, but struck the parked vehicle before being able to brake.
According to the report, Scannel told officers he was loading groceries into his car and fell to the ground when struck by the parked vehicle.
The report states the owner of the parked vehicle that was hit was able to examine the extent of the damage, and that Brooks remained at the scene following the collision.
