ENID, Okla. – For Wound Care Awareness Week, a local hospital is focusing on the specialty care required for chronic wounds.
Wound Care Awareness Week, a program started by the hospital partner Healogics, focuses on different aspects of wound care each month. For June, the week focuses on chronic wounds, or wounds that won’t heal “by typical means,” Chief Operating Officer (COO) of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Anthony Rodebush said.
“Chronic wounds aren’t talked about enough,” Rodebush said. “Sometimes it feels like they aren’t talked about at all.”
Chronic wounds often affect people with multiple medical conditions, Rodebush said. The wounds can remain for months at a time, can heal over just before reopening, and can cause pain and discomfort for long periods.
“These wounds… they won’t heal without a special intervention,” Rodebush said.
In partnership with Healogics, this Wound Care Awareness week is meant to spread knowledge about how to identify a chronic wound and the next steps a person should take in addressing the medical condition.
At St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, they have special treatments like new wound dressings, compression therapy, oxygen therapy, and growth factors that can trigger the healing process, Rodebush said. He said people who believe they have a chronic wound are encouraged to contact their physician or call the Medical center directly for a consultation.
“We want people to know treatments are available right here, close to home,” Rodebush said. “They should have confidence that we can help.”
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is located at 305 South 5th Street. The center’s phone number is 580-233-6100 and is open 24 hours a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.