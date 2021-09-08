ENID, Okla. — Experience the most memorable period in farming history at Major County Historical Society’s Threshing Bee and National 2-Clylinder Tractor Show in Fairview, Sept. 24 and 25.
Exhibitions are scheduled of antique farm and agriculture equipment, including cars, tractors, plows, mills and steam engines. There will be demonstrations of anvil shooting, rope making and quilting.
Tours will be conducted through the Sand Creek Heritage Museum, Pioneer School and Veteran’s Memorial. There will be many old-time craftsmen in addition to the vendors in the arts and crafts show.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 and 25, and the show will conclude with a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Major County Historical Society is located about one and one-half miles east of downtown Fairview on Oklahoma 58.
For more information, visit http://www.mchsok.net.
