Enid once again will ring in the holiday season with the return of The One, the world's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree this November.
Last year's event, which coincided with Enid Lights Up the Plains, brought between 30,000-40,000 people to town on the opening night, according to Nicole Winfield, of Happy Hour Marketing.
Winfield said this year's event will be larger in the sense there will be more events taking place throughout the schedule, which will run from Nov. 25 through Jan. 3.
"We are currently working on organizing some larger scale events that we'll host on the weekends," Winfield said. "We want to give people who come from out of town a reason to come and stay longer. So while we have some small events, we want to take up the whole day to to allow them to have some fun and to utilize all of Enid's shopping, dining and hotels."
Last year's tree was 140 feet tall, and Winfield said this year's tree will be a similar height. The exact height is not yet known, though it is expected to still be the world's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree.
Many of the exact plans to accompany the tree and Enid Lights Up the Plains still are in the works, but Winfield said there are several things that are being planned for the expanded festivities.
"On Dec. 3, we are hoping to do a car show during the day and then maybe something in the evening," Winfield said. "On Dec. 10, I think that's when we're doing Christmas Critters, so hopefully throughout the day we'll bring in Clydesdales, reindeer and other petting zoos and things like that. We will do that throughout the day to kind of keep people and bring them down. We also know that the evening is when people come to look at the tree, so we will make sure to have events that people can utilize then, as well."
Last year was the first appearance of The One, but the idea was first put into place for 2020. But like most things that year, it was not to be. Winfield said Kyle Williams initially came up with the idea, and a group of 20 planners came together to put on the event last year. Winfield said the second year of hosting The One has made it easier in terms of what to expect and allowed them to add more events where possible.
Last year's tree was brought by truck from California, having been cut near the Shasta National Forest. Last year's was decorated with up to 20,000 Christmas lights and 10,000 ornaments. It also included as many as 300 limbs that were trucked to Enid and added to the tree.
The plan is to have events from Wednesdays through Saturdays, and the ice rink will be open during the same days. Winfield said there are plans in the works to include church services and singing, as well as live music and other events.
"We're just really excited," Winfield said. "We've been in the planning process, and we know a little bit better about what needs to be done this year and what to expect. It makes the planning process a little bit easier, but we want to bring more to Enid and more to visitors. That's why we want to provide a little bit more for visitors this year."
