The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is celebrating its 13th annual gala with a World Fair theme.
The event will be Friday, Oct. 21, at Oakwood Country Club. The World Fair is sponsored by the Ward Family, Park Avenue Thrift, Rob and Mary Stallings, Stride Bank, Envirotech and Paul Allen,
The annual gala is the major fundraiser of the year for the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, said Jake Krumwiede, director. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Heritage Center’s endowment at the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
“The gala committee of Mary Stallings, Tary Davis Johnson and Colleen Stearns have created a splendid evening of fun,” Krumwiede said. “The World Fair Gala will feature dinner, drinks and a special program. We wanted to throw a great party in celebration of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and everything it is that we do.”
Gala reservations are $100 for individuals or $800 for a table of eight. To book a table or reservation, call the Heritage Center at 580-237-1907.
“It’s low pressure, there is no auction or silent auction,” Krumwiede said. “So, get your tickets and come have a great time celebrating with us!”
The Cherokee Strip Heritage Center and Heritage Humphrey Village is home to permanent and temporary exhibits and a research center. Permanent exhibits tell the story of early settlement of the region after the Land Run of 1893, the development of agriculture, the discovery of oil, and the early rail industry in the region. Additional exhibits focus on Phillips University and Enid history.
