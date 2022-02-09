ENID, Okla. — Enid Safe Zones, an initiative of Healing States 365, will present its Safe Zones workshop 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19.
According to a press release, the workshop is a facilitated opportunity for people to learn more about and gain skills to foster a supportive and safe atmosphere for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Enid and surrounding areas.
“We know that there are pockets of tolerance for LGBTQ+ people in Enid,” Barbara Sweatt, workshop coordinator, said in the release. “We would like to see those pockets grow and to make them more visible to LGBTQ+ people living in the area.”
In addition to providing information about LGTBQ+ people, the workshop will include group activities that encourage attendees to consider some of the day-to-day experiences pf LGBTQ+ people, according to the release.
“We believe that helping people see life through the experiences of another person can help open minds and hearts and, at the very least, reduce some of the ‘othering’ experienced by LGBTQ+ people," Sweatt said in the release.
The workshop also will offer suggestions that people can use immediately to create more positive interactions and environments.
To help assure plenty of time for group discussions, workshops are limited to 12 people, the release states, and pre-registration helps manage group size. Locations vary and are announced to attendees prior to the workshop for which they are registered.
In addition to scheduling workshops in the community, Enid Safe Zones also is reaching out to individuals, small groups, businesses and service organizations hoping to find opportunities to present the workshop, according to the release.
For more information about Enid Safe Zones, to register for an upcoming workshop or to discuss bringing the Enid Safe Zones workshop to a group or business, contact Sweatt by emailing enidsafezones@gmail.com.
