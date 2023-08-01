City of Enid workers will be repainting stripes on streets throughout the city this week.
Work areas will be:
• Wednesday — North Oakwood from Carrier Road to Longhorn Trace.
• Thursday — North Oakwood from Carrier Road to Longhorn Trace.
• Friday — North Cleveland from Purdue to Fox Drive.
City officials urge drivers to follow some safety rules.
• Passing without guided instruction from the paint crew is a moving violation. Passing on the right shoulder also is a moving violation.
• Driving in the yellow or white paint will transfer to your car tires, wheels and fenders, and could damage your vehicle.
• If you cannot avoid the work zone, drive safely and patiently behind the painting crew.
• Driving too fast in a work zone could cause injury or death.
• Follow the directions of the traffic control staff and painting crews.
