City of Enid workers will be repainting stripes on streets throughout the city this week.

Work areas will be:

• Wednesday — North Oakwood from Carrier Road to Longhorn Trace.

• Thursday — North Oakwood from Carrier Road to Longhorn Trace.

• Friday — North Cleveland from Purdue to Fox Drive.

City officials urge drivers to follow some safety rules.

• Passing without guided instruction from the paint crew is a moving violation. Passing on the right shoulder also is a moving violation.

• Driving in the yellow or white paint will transfer to your car tires, wheels and fenders, and could damage your vehicle.

• If you cannot avoid the work zone, drive safely and patiently behind the painting crew.

• Driving too fast in a work zone could cause injury or death.

• Follow the directions of the traffic control staff and painting crews.

