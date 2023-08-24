Two project will impact Enid motorists in the coming days.
In one project, a lane of North Grand between Chestnut and Oak will be closed while maintenance is done at the bridge, according to the city of Enid.
The work will begin Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, and continue until Sept. 1.
The second project will see a lane closure and four-way stop at the intersection of Independence and Garriott while improvements are made to the signals.
Works is expected to start Tuesday and be completed Wednesday, according to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.