ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation has informed the city of Enid there will be intermittent lane closures on U.S. 412 over the next six months while road repairs are made.
According to the city, the closures will be in seven-mile increments extending on U.S. 412 from 30th to Oklahoma 74. One lane going both ways will be open at all times, according to the city. The work is expected to begin Monday, June 26, 2023, and continue until Dec. 26, weather permitting.
City officials urge motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in work areas.
