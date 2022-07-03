Traffic control at the intersection of Garriott and Monroe will be adjusted Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to facilitate installation of a wall sign for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
According to the city of Enid, the work will require the closure of the eastbound, outside lane of Garriott, and the southbound lane of Monroe.
Garriott and Monroe will remain open for through traffic, according to the city.
Work is expected to take about two days. City officials remind motorists to follow traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.