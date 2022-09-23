The inside, southbound lane at the intersection of Cleveland and Chestnut will be closed Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, to workers can bore a sewer line for new development. According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about one week.
Work to affect Cleveland, Chestnut intersection
- Enid News & Eagle
