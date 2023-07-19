By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
GARBER — The bond issue projects approved by Garber Public Schools patrons in February 2023 are well underway.
Voters approved two bond issues in February, one for $6.095 million for a variety of work, and $600,000 for transportation needs.
Garber Superintendent Dusty Torrey said he is excited about the progress on the projects at the school addressing a variety of their needs.
“It’s nice to see the new equipment go up on the playground,” Torrey said. “We are not finished yet but we will be when school starts.”
Two basketball goals will be put up on Monday. The new surface is being put down along with a new barrier, toys and equipment.
Work also is underway in the kitchen and cafeteria on the electrical. Walls have been removed to expand the cafeteria another 1,000 square feet, adding more usable space in the kitchen.
This project is estimated to be completed closer to the end of the year, hopefully after fall break, he said.
“I just talked with Keystone Food Service, who helps us with our meals, and we are working through how we will operate for now,” Torrey said.
The school has usable space in a foyer, in the old gym and the new gym and concession area.
Work will begin next week on the new roofs on the south annex of the elementary building and on the physical education gym.
“This will also be finished before school starts,” Torrey said.
Also being addressed is the technology equipment districtwide and a new high school computer lab. Other projects are the coverings and awnings at the softball and baseball sites, replacing the concessions/restrooms at the softball site and a new fieldhouse.
“We have a great school at Garber, and this bond issue allowed us to address items for all the kids in the school,” Torrey said.
School will start in Garber Aug. 17.
