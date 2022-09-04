ENID, Okla. — Construction continues on the Kaw Lake water pipeline.
Most recently, the city of Enid closed Willow between Garland and Wheatridge on Friday for installation of waterlines related to the Kaw Lake water program, which will last through Sept. 30.
The water supply project spans from the lake in Osage County to the city’s new water treatment plant on West Chestnut, and construction also continues at the new plant and also east, said City manager Jerald Gilbert.
“(Community members) will see some continued road closures in town around the route of the pipeline as it gets down to Chestnut at the new water treatment plant site, so we’re asking them to be patient as we work through that,” Gilbert said. “There will be continued pipeline construction — probably delays and inconveniences, but very soon in the future, our water supply will be secured for generations to come.”
Following nearly one year of impasse, Enid City Commission approved in July a joint resolution ratifying an agreement that granted the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma a $4.2 million settlement for the tribe’s forbearance from proceeding in court over the pipeline’s construction and operation on tribal land in Kay County.
Commissioners also accepted the rights-of-way permits for the Kay County land tract easements in July.
Since then, commissioners also authorized two resolutions allowing the city of Enid to condemn certain tracts of land in Kay County for the Kaw Lake water pipeline after absentee owners of the land tracts could not be located.
Gilbert said if the construction schedule proceeds as planned, the Kaw Lake water pipeline project should be finished by January 2024.
“This is the most challenging, difficult, complex and expensive Capital Improvement Project in the 128-year history of the city of Enid,” Gilbert said. “We don’t want to lose sight of that and of the vision and leadership of the city council — current and previous, and I applaud city staff and the efforts by our engineer and our contractor, Garver and Garney (Construction), in getting this done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.