ENID, Okla. — Construction work to remove center medians at Garriott and Cleveland begins Thursday, March 31, 2022, resulting in eastbound and westbound traffic reduced to one lane along Garriott, according to a city of Enid press release.
Work will allow the installation of flashing yellow lights at the intersection and is expected to take two weeks per median, according to the city. Through traffic on Cleveland will remain open while the work on Garriott Road is performed.
City officials encourage motorists to drive with caution in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.