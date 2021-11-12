WOODWARD, Okla. — Jessica Hopkins, of Woodward, has been named to the Lawrence University dean’s list for 2021, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

Student must earn at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5. The dean’s list is compiled at the end of the academic year.

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University, in Appleton, Wis., integrates a college of liberal arts and sciences with a nationally recognized conservatory of music, both devoted exclusively to undergraduate education.

