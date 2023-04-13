MUTUAL, Okla. — A Woodward woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Mutual on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The OHP report states at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by 84-year-old Janet Matheson was westbound on U.S. 270 approximately 1.5 miles north of Mutual when a 2008 Hummer, driven by a 17-year-old Mutual boy, failed to yield to oncoming traffic at South County Road 216. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports.
The Hummer rolled one-half time, coming to a rest on its topside, according to OHP. Matheson was punned for an unknown amount of time prior to OHP's arrival.
Matheson was extricated from the vehicle by Woodward Fire Department and transported via Woodward County EMS to Alliance Health in Woodward, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries. Her passenger, 89-year-old Donald Matheson, also of Woodward, was not injured, according to the report.
Neither the 17-year-old driver of the Hummer nor his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were injured, the report states.
The condition of both drivers was apparently normal, and the cause of the collision is listed as "failure to yield to oncoming traffic," according to OHP. Seat belts were equipped in both vehicles and used by all.
