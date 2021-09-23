MUTUAL, Okla. — A Woodward woman was injured Wednesday evening when her motorcycle collided with a vehicle approximately three miles east of Mutual in Woodward County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jennifer Collier, 44, was transported to a helipad in Seiling and flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City with arm, external trunk and leg injuries, according to OHP, following the 7:25 p.m. accident.
Collier was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson north on U.S. 183 at excessive speeds when she struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was crossing the highway from County Road EW 54, the OHP report states. Collier was ejected approximately 146 feet upon impact. The Equinox, driven by Kayla Wilson, 22, of Alva, had been stopped at a sign before proceeding, according to OHP.
OHP lists the condition of the drivers as “odor of alcohol” for Collier and normal for Wilson.
