WOODWARD, Okla. — The first-ever drone festival in Oklahoma is set for Aug. 13-14, and the inaugural event promises fast-paced fun for adults and children alike.
Woodward’s Thunderbird Drone Festival will include events such as drone races and a drone expo, where those interested in drone technology can learn how to purchase a drone, become a drone pilot and discover the multiple uses for drones.
As part of the weekend activities will be a film festival featuring short films shot by drone pilots. Drone filmmakers from all over the world will showcase their work across various categories in this juried selection of films.
“Thunderbird Drone Festival promises a rapidly growing technology, drone film and drone FPV racing footprints in our state,” said Chris Castor, event director.
Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Rachel Van Horn said the weekend will feature fun drone demonstrations for children, food trucks, technology booths and event T-shirt, and will all be indoors “out of the heat of the dog days of summer.”
“This event will have something intriguing for everyone,” Van Horn said. “Whether you have just been curious about drones, have a dream to own or fly one or just want to attend a family friendly and exciting event, this is the event for you.”
The event will open at the iconic Woodward Arts Theatre, which will host the drone film festival portion of the event and Scavendrone, which features a contest where pilots from anywhere in the world competed in a scavenger hunt from the air. Competitors had 48 hours in July to find, photograph, edit and upload their photos to AirVuz.
“Like Twister Alley International Film Festival, it puts our beautiful little theatre on the radar of people from people all over the world,” said Woodward Arts Theatre Director Laurie Steenbergen. “Watching Chris Castor be recognized for his drone film work from New York City to Europe has been an amazing journey, and we’re so glad it culminated in the festival.”
The event is a collaboration of festival owners Castor and drone videographer Nathan Holliday, Woodward Tourism, High Plains Technology Center and Woodward Industrial Foundation.
For more information and tickets to the event, go to thun derbirddronefestival.com.
