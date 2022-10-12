WOODWARD — Woodward Board of Education members were greeted by a room full of concerned parents, students and teachers on both sides of the issue of honors program revisions at their monthly meeting earlier this week.
The issue was a plan to make a student’s ACT score a part of the criteria for being in the honors program.
After hearing from students for and against, as well as their own discussion, board members voted to not make ACT scores part of the honors program criteria.
The board’s open forum policy states that the limit is three people speaking on one particular subject; however, the board showed flexibility and allowed all nine speakers to take the floor.
WHS junior Brynn Custar spoke against the possible changes.
“I’m here speaking on behalf of not only myself, but my brother, cousins and the rest of the kids at Woodward Public Schools who will be negatively impacted by these narrow requirements to graduate as valedictorian, salutatorian or with honors,” she said. “Many of us agree that there need to be changes and harder requirements to obtain these highly honored titles. But weighing it so heavily on the ACT is not the way to do it. One test is not an accurate judge of one’s intelligence. Frankly, the ACT judges everything but intelligence. What the ACT is designed to assess is a student’s strategy and time management above all else.”
WHS junior Barrett Love spoke in favor of the proposed changes.
“I am from a middle-class family. We do not have enough money to pay for my college, but we have too much to qualify for financial aid,” he said. “On behalf of myself and hundreds of other students in Woodward High School like me, the ACT is a pathway to paying for college. Universities give hundreds to thousands of dollars to students with higher ACTs.
“Implementing a required ACT score for graduating honors will automatically help prepare students for college and assist them in paying for tuition. Because as they increase their score to graduate honors, you’re qualified to receive more scholarships. This is good because many students are unaware of just how important the ACT is. They apply for college and are flabbergasted at the price of attending their dream universities. As a result, many drop out and are forced to work much harder to simply receive an education. If one automatically has a higher ACT score, due to the honors program requirements, they’re in a better position to pay for college.
“In addition, GPA and class rank are not a fair basis for honors programs, because not all courses are equal within our school and compared to other schools. There are many students who strategize their high school path to take the easy AP classes, so they can most easily retain their 4.0. They do not care about actually preparing themselves for college ... So why should these students graduate with the same rank as students who truly care about learning and preparing themselves for college and are willing to put in the effort in order to achieve this ACT score?”
Northwestern Oklahoma State University adviser Dana Bay spoke against using the ACT, noting that some students struggle with standardized tests.
“We talked about not judging our teachers by the scores off of the standardized test. So why would we judge our kids off to school on one standardized test?” she said. “There’s just some kids that cannot take tests like that and do well. And there are lots of other ways you can come up with some different standards to use to develop to change our program if it needs to be changed.”
Board member Chad Mead agreed that there needs to be some changes and some separation of rigor for students to be recognized.
“It’s not that I don’t want students to be rewarded but there needs to be separation,” he said. “Sports analogies get my attention, so if you cross the finish line first, you aren’t going to get a third-place ribbon. At the same time, it’s not fourth down and 5 and then decide its third and 2. You don’t change it. I think this is just a part of it but there needs to be a lot more work to be done.”
Board member BJ Williams agreed with Mead.
“I think there are just a lot of questions that surround this issue,” Williams said. “Chad hit on it. There are other ways to make that separation.”
President Leah Barby had a little bit of a different view on the subject.
“I do agree that there is a lot more to look at,” Barby said. “But with what is here in front of us tonight, I don’t think a 25 and 23 is unreasonable. I do totally agree to pushing it back a few years so it doesn’t affect those currently in high school. I don’t think it’s right to change the rules in the middle of the game.”
Board member Lance Semmel spoke out against the ACT score.
“I just disagree with the ACT score period. Testing one kid on one day. For those here today, I’m proud of all of you. I have some questions as to why it was put down for the class of 2024 and the transparency is horrible, throwing this in, in July,” he said. “We need to do better about educating the board members. I knew nothing of this and I don’t know if any of the others knew, but I missed the July meeting.”
Berends writes for the Woodward News.
