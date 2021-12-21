MARIETTA, Okla. — A two-vehicle collision Monday on Interstate 35 resulted in a 19-year-old Woodward resident being hospitalized.
Samuel P. Little was transported by AirEvac to Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. He was admitted in serious condition with head and leg injuries.
The accident happened at 5:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 about 5 miles south of Marietta, in Love County.
According to the report, Little was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup south on I-35 when he hit the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet pickup that was stationary in the outside lane due to slowed or stopped traffic.
Little’s pickup went into a ditch, while the other pickup ended up on the shoulder. Little was pinned for about 40 minutes, according to OHP.
The driver of the 2010 pickup, Mark W. Vance, 37, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was not injured, according to OHP. Neither was his passenger, Nina M. Vance, 30, of Grand Prairie.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as “apparently normal,” while the cause is under investigation. Seat belts were not in use by Little, but were in use by the Vances.
