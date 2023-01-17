Enid News & Eagle
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Woodward man and woman were injured when the 2019 Land Rover Discovery they were in was struck head-on by a trailer that had come off another vehicle on U.S. 412 in Sand Springs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Laura Minnick Tollner, 65, was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, and William Joe Toellner, 56, was listed in guarded condition with internal trunk and arm injuries, according to the report. Both were transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa.
William Tollner was driving west on U.S. 412 at 7:12 p.m. when the trailer came off the hitch of a 1999 Ford F350 being driven east on U.S. 412 by Michael Dwayne Roberts, 36, of Tulsa, according to the report. The trailer traveled across the median, crashing in to the Tollners’ vehicle.
Neither Roberts nor his passenger, Michael Dwayne Finch, 55, also of Tulsa, were injured, according to the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by all, and the airbags in the Tollners’ vehicle deployed, the report states. Cause of the collision was listed as unsecured load. Conditions of the drivers were listed as normal.
