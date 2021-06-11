WOODWARD, Okla. — Luke Vanderwork has been named a field representative for U.S. Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Okla., who represents the state's district 3, including Northwest Oklahoma.
Vanderwork, a native of Woodward, will work as part of the Canadian County office staff, according to Lucas. The May 2021 graduate of Oklahoma State University will serve eight counties — Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, and Payne — representing Lucas at meetings and events throughout his region while also conducting staff outreach on behalf of the office.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Luke to Team Lucas,” said Lucas. “Growing up in Woodward, Luke knows firsthand the issues that impact our communities. I look forward to working with Luke, and I’m confident that he will continue the tradition of hard work for the people of Oklahoma’s Third District.”
Vanderwork said he is "very excited to start in my new role with Congressman Frank Lucas’s office and look forward to serving the people in my communities the best I can!”
Lucas’ Canadian County office provides several services to constituents, including assistance with federal casework and information regarding federal grants. For any type of assistance, call the office at (405) 373-1958.
