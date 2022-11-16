HELENA, Okla. — A Woodward man was killed in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2022, just southwest of Helena in Alfalfa County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Michael Derek Hasten, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 650 and Oklahoma 45, a half-mile south and four-tenths of a mile west of Helena, an OHP report states.
Hasten was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra south on County Road 650 and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the report. The Elantra was struck in the driver’s side by a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on Oklahoma 45 and driven by Jesse Caris Jones, 45, of Alva.
Jones was treated and released from Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid for head and leg injuries, according to OHP.
Conditions of the drivers were listed as normal, and seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.