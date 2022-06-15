WOODWARD, Okla. — A Woodward man was hospitalized with injuries suffered in an accident Tuesday afternoon.
Macolm L. Blakley, 85, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 270 at the intersection with South County Road 207.
According to the report, Blakley was driving a 1968 Chevrolet wheat truck south on South County Road 207 when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 270 but did not yield at the yield sign in the crossover. He collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Terry Lyn Price, 53, of Strawberry, Ark.
Price was treated at Alliance Woodward Health Center and released, according to the report.
The report states Price was wearing a seat belt, but Blakley was not.
