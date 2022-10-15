WOODWARD, Okla. — A Woodward man was killed when the pickup he was riding in crashed on a county road approximately 1.5 miles west and 5 miles south of Woodward early Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jacob M. Price, 20, was the passenger in a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Kegan T. Mink, 19, also of Woodward, that was westbound on County Road 45 when the accident occurred at 2 a.m., according to the OHP.
The pickup failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road 198, crossed through the intersection, struck an embankment and went through a barbed wire fence gate, according to the report.
Price was taken to the Woodward hospital by private vehicle and then transferred and admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the report. He later died, the OHP states. Mink was not injured, according to OHP.
The report states that seat belts were equipped but not in use. Neither the driver's condition nor the cause of the collision were listed on the report.
