BOISE CITY, Okla. — A Woodward man died in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon a half-mile east of Boise City in Cimarron County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Joe T. Castor, 71, was taken to Cimarron County Memorial Hospital in Boise City, where he was pronounced dead from head and internal and external trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
Castor was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson east on U.S. 64 at 12:47 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right and rolled the bike five times end over end, according to the report.
