WOODWARD, Okla. — A Woodward man died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Friday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported early Monday morning.
Alexander Hickman, 28, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at an unknown time on April 30, OHP said.
Hickman was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 south near lot 26 in Boiling Springs Estate "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the vehicle and was thrown approximately 30 feet when the ATV rolled, one full time according to the OHP report.
The cause of the collision, as well as the condition of Hickman, are both under investigation, the report said.
