WOODWARD, Okla. — Over the past several years, AllianceHealth Woodward’s labor and delivery unit was renovated and upgraded, with most projects finishing this year.
The changes made include an installation of hardwood and vinyl flooring in labor rooms for a more sterile environment and the use of a wireless monitoring system during labor, said obstetrics doctor Richard Lehman. The monitoring system “keeps the mom from being hooked up to a bunch of wires.”
When Lehman started at AllianceHealth Woodward, he said they were delivering around 160 babies a year. As of 2021, they average at over 300 deliveries. Doctors at the hospital provide care to communities from the panhandle to Garfield County, Lehman said. With the increase of deliveries, the hospital now has two board-certified pediatricians. In addition, the majority of the hospital’s staff is capable of assisting in a delivery.
“I will continue to take care of my patients,” Lehman said.
Also on staff at AllianceHealth Woodward is Sierra Elsey, an internationally certified lactation consultant who recently finished her doctorate in nursing. Elsey teaches prenatal classes for the hospital and provides breastfeeding information before and after delivery, she said.
During the pandemic, Elsey’s classes were changed to individual sessions for social distancing purposes. While she plans to return to group options this fall, she also will work to keep the individual classes available because of the positive feedback she has received in the past year.
“It’s so nice to chat with them one-on-one,” Elsey said. “I feel like I’m helping them even more, answering more questions.”
In addition to the individual classes, the hospital also had to limit the number of people allowed in the delivery room. The limitations were “viewed as something very draconian,” Lehman said, but allowed for parents to have private time with their new child or children before greeting family members and friends.
The hospital recently changed to allowing two people in the delivery room for emotional support, but they are constantly monitoring the situation and following health guidelines, Lehman said.
Some of the other renovations done in the unit include redecorating with fresh coats of paint and portraits of parents with their new children. It looks “way more cool and modern,” Elsey said.
While most of the larger renovations are done, Lehman said they are always working to upgrade the labor and delivery unit to make each patient’s stay as comfortable and easy as possible. The hospital works to make itself family-friendly, he said, and wants to make people view it as a safe place to start their family.
“You come here when you need something,” Lehman said.
