Woodward’s drone festival, billed as the only drone festival based in Oklahoma, is set to return next month.
The annual event, set for Aug. 12-13, promises fast-paced fun for adults and children alike, with events such as drone races and education panels for all levels of interest.
Speakers will engage all subjects, from beginners, who just want to learn how to use their drone, to those who use drones in industry and need more technical advice.
Entries in the Thunderbird Drone International Film Festival portion of the two-day event have already surpassed last year’s, Thunderbird Director Chris Castor said.
The awards ceremonies for the film festival and ScavenDrone (a drone scavenger hunt) will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at at the Woodward Arts Theatre.
Attendees will get the chance to see some of the most unique and spectacular films made by people from all over the world. Afterwards those who have purchased VIP passes are invited to a fun reception at Building 801 on Main Street in Woodward.
Castor said something special in the works for those who attend the film festival.
“Plans are in the works for a very rare and unique opportunity right after the awards show in the downtown Woodward area,” Castor said.
He couldn’t say more, as details are still “in the air,” he said.
This year, Thunderbird Drone Festival’s “Drone Day” will be held at Building A at the Woodward County Event Center.
This second day of the Thunderbird Drone Festival has once again attracted the best drone racers, A-list speakers and sponsors.
Some of those speakers include experts such as Dr. Jamey Jacob, director of the OSU Unmanned Systems Research Institute, and John Hendrix, chair and professor of aerospace engineering at OSU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
Also participating in the festival are Oklahoma Film and Music Office, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the UAS Cluster Initiative.
Children of all ages will enjoy the chance to get up close and even possibly learn to fly a small drone or even get a chance to test their chops on a drone simulator.
Both days of Thunderbird Drone Festival promise a chance to see how rapidly growing technology, the use of drones in film and drone FPV racing is taking a foothold in the state, Castor said.
The event will feature fun drone demonstrations for children, event T-shirts and a coffee and drinks truck, and will be all indoors, out of the heat of the dog days of summer, said Rachael Van Horn, Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
“This event will have something intriguing for everyone,” Van Horn said. “Whether you have just been curious about drones, have a dream to own or fly one or just want to learn how to make your own drone films or use your drone in your business, this is the event for you.”
The event is sponsored by drone manufacturer Skydio, Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau and Woodward County Event Center.
For ticket information, go to www.Thunderbirddronefestival.com.
Children 12 and under are free, but order a free ticket for your child anyway, as no one without a ticket (lanyard) will be permitted in the building.
