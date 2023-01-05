WOODWARD, Okla. — Special Agents from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Woodward County man Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, on complaints related to child pornography.
Tucker Gene Heglin, 33, was arrested at Boiling Springs State Park and booked into Woodward County Jail on complaints of buying, procuring and possessing child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
He is being held without bail.
According to an email from OSBI, the investigation originated with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. New Mexico agents identified an IP address that downloaded more than 70 files of child pornography, including videos and images. Authorities located subscriber information for that IP address and it belonged to Heglin, according to OSBI.
At that point, New Mexico ICAC forwarded the case to the OSBI ICAC Task Force for further investigation.
