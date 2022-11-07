WOODWARD — So far this year, 200 burglaries have been reported in Woodward County and the city of Woodward.
The majority have been vehicles, but there have been residences and storage units as well.
“The best prevention is to make sure everything is locked. Make sure vehicles are locked, even in the daytime," said Woodward Police Department Capt. Darren Navratil. "Make sure your house is locked when you leave, even if it is only briefly. If you do have a storage unit, check it regularly. Keep medications out of sight in your home and do not leave valuables in vehicles.”
One victim told the Woodward News their house was broken into recently and some guns, tools and jewelry were stolen.
“A good measure to take is to keep a ledger of the serial numbers of electronics, firearms, bicycles and other valuables," Navratil said. "We can keep an eye out for them if they get sold. In addition to serial numbers, photos of valuables help, particularly with jewelry.”
A safety tip from ADT.com is to store all valuable items in a safe or lockbox. If the safe is large and too heavy to move, consider buying a wall-mounted one or bolting it to the floor. In many cases, intruders will take the safe with them. Be sure to keep the keys or passcode in a separate, safe location only shared with trusted family members.
Another helpful tip is, if you are going away for a period of time, only tell your trusted friends and neighbors. Avoid advertising your trip and do not post pictures of your vacation on social media until you return home. Seasoned burglars use this information to target empty houses.
Your home wireless network is a doorway to your personal and financial information, Navratil said. And if you use home automation, it also can make your house vulnerable to a break-in. If your Wi-Fi network is connected to smart home gadgets or your security system, it could give criminals direct access to your home. Renaming and hiding your home network, creating strong passwords and using a virtual private network (VPN) is one of the best ways to secure your internet connection.
Numerous burglary and burglary-related felony charges have been filed in Woodward County District Court this year.
