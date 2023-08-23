Woods County Mineral Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Alva campus of Northwest Technology Center.

Guest speakers will be Cody McPherson and Micah Adkinson. McPherson is a shareholder in Oklahoma City law firm Mahafey & Gore, P.C. He presents surface and mineral owners, as well as oil and gas exploration companies in the area of oil and gas litigation.

Adkinson is an associate attorney with Mahafey & Gore. He represents landowners and oil and gas companies in a wide array of contract, tort, product liability and real property litigation.

