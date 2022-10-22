ENID, Okla. — Two days out of the year are not enough to honor service members and veterans, said Elaine Johns, Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park executive director, and so her board members elected to make a week-long celebration and recognition out of next month’s Veterans Day.
“They should be thanking veterans every day for their service to our country,” Johns said, adding that Memorial and Veterans days are just not enough. “So one of the things we would encourage the younger generation today is never be afraid to go up and acknowledge their service to somebody that's sitting in a restaurant that's wearing a Vietnam veterans hat or Korea hat or World War II hat.
“Don't hesitate to go up and tell them thank you for their service. That is one way that they can remember and honor our veterans every single day as they see them out in public.”
Veterans Appreciation Week Nov. 5-12
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has teamed with the city of Enid, KOFM Radio, AMBUCS groups and Visit Enid in displaying yellow ribbons throughout the city during Operation Yellow Ribbon, the week-long celebration of veterans.
Operation Yellow Ribbon was created last year but has been in the making for 20, the number of years Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park has adorned cedar trees lining the airport and the Veterans Park entrance with yellow bows to remember and honor fallen heroes and veterans, Johns said.
“We want to expand that theme throughout the city,” she said, adding that residents are encouraged help "paint the city yellow" and tie their own ribbons on trees and other surfaces to show support for veterans throughout the week.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
A busy week begins with Ride to Remember, which Johns called a journey undertaken by local and area motorcycle riders to honor Vietnam Veterans.
Every rider who participates will get a set of dog tags with the name of an Oklahoma veteran killed in action and whose name is on the Vietnam Wall replica, a permanent, Veterans Park display at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
“And so they get those dog tags, and then they go and visit military monuments in Northwest Oklahoma,” Johns said.
The Vietnam Remembrance Poker Run begins with $20 registration at 9 a.m. at Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. The last bike should be back by 4 p.m., at which time there will be an auction for a Traeger grill and a quilt with squares honoring veterans and Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Information and raffle tickets for the quilt and grill can be obtained at Cycle Ward in Enid or the Enid Riders group on Facebook.
The ride is one of the Wall of Honor fundraisers held throughout the year and helps maintain the Vietnam Memorial Wall and expenses at the M.L. Becker Education Center and museum. The riders have raised more than $50,000 over the last 10 years, Johns said.
Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
The official kickoff for the week starts with a campaign aimed at passing out yellow ribbons in support of military veterans, first responders and active-duty armed forces.
An opening ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center and include a proclamation from Enid Mayor George Pankonin, patriotic music, speakers and a yellow ribbon challenge to schools and the community.
Winners from the Enid Public Schools art contest will be recognized and gift certificates will be presented at that event. The public is encouraged to attend in honor of all veterans. Entertainment will be provided by local band Dually Noted. The event is free to the public.
The highlight of the evening is the unveiling and opening of the Heroes from the Heartland art exhibit.
The exhibit features 10 portraits painted by local artist Tox Murillo of heroes with a connection to Oklahoma who paid the ultimate price for their country. Johns said the Gold Star families — those who had loved ones who died in the service of their country — have been invited to attend the unveiling of the portraits of their “fallen heroes” during the kickoff ceremony.
“That'll be a very special, moving ceremony for those families,” Johns said. “… Tox captured the essence of the men that serve our country. And when you look at that portrait, you realize they had families, they had children, but they gave their lives. They took an oath to give their lives for our country and we should never forget that sacrifice …”
The portraits will remain at SBC throughout the week and will become a traveling exhibit available at special events throughout the holiday and be on display at airports, sports arenas and large venues across the region and state. Eventually the portraits will be on display through the educational center and Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
There will be a special ceremony along Kincade, the road leading to Vance Air Force Base. Two oak trees will be planted, one to honor current military members and one to remember the fallen and families of those missing in action (MIA). Yellow and black ribbons will be tied around those oak trees. Pankonin and Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance, will speak.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, First Baptist Church of Enid and AM AMBUCS will host a free lunch for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 401 W. Maine. While the meal is free, reservations are required by Nov. 4 through Visit Enid at (580) 233-3643, ext. 1, or info@visitenid.org.
The luncheon previously has been served at the Railroad Museum of Oklahoma but moved because more space was needed, Johns said. She said home school students will be serving and a speaker will be on hand during the event to honor veterans and thank them for their service. Veterans also will receive a goodie bag.
Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
The biggest event of the week will be the Veterans Day ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Stride Bank Center arena.
“The annual Legacy Awards Ceremony honors veterans for their outstanding service to our country and community,” Johns said. She added that five veterans will be awarded the prestigious Legacy Veteran of the Year Award and one award will recognize a veteran for not only service to country but for making a difference serving his or her community.
Two of this year’s Legacy honorees planning to attend participated in the D-Day Normandy invasion, she said.
The ceremony also will feature entertainment from recording artists The Haynes Sisters, who will perform prior to the ceremony at 6:15. Johns said they sing in 1940s-style, much like the famed Andrews Sisters did during the World War II era.
Another highlight of the Veterans Day event will be the opening of the “The Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam” exhibit. Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park will reveal its Huey aircraft, along with oral history portraits of Oklahoma’s veterans associated with the Huey helicopter.
Viewers of the exhibit will be able to scan QR codes that will direct them to oral interviews of those veterans’ experiences with the historic aircraft. This exhibit was made possible, in part, by a grant from the Oklahoma Humanities. The exhibit, like the Heroes of the Heartland, will remain at the Stride Bank Center for viewing during Saturday’s activities.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Enid’s Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m and will follow the normal route in downtown Enid along Grand to Randolph and then south on Independence. For information or to enter a float in the parade, contact Enid Noon AMBUCS at (580) 231-7964.
Following the parade, static aircraft display, food trucks and vendors will be set up downtown near Stride Bank Center.
Each veteran with proof of military service can receive a $7 food truck coupon at an administration booth inside SBC.
Also inside Stride Bank Center will be military memorabilia, kids’ activities, vendor booths, aircraft cockpits, an F-4 phantom simulator photo booth and landing contest that will be open to the public for free, a professional Model T assembly demonstration and a patriotic art performance. All inside exhibits will open following the parade. Exhibits and activites — everything for the most part except food and vendor purchases — will be free.
“Saturday is just going to be phenomenal,” Johns said.
Following all the events on Saturday morning and afternoon will be the American Garfieldi Car Show n’ Shine Car Show and Cruise. Registration begins at 6 p.m. at Locke Supply parking lot, 1725 N. Van Buren, and the cruise will from be 7-11 p.m. along Van Buren. Prizes and glow sticks will be handed out during the evening. For information contact Dennis Morehart at d.dds@sbcglobal.net
How to get involved
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park officials still are trying to secure interviews from Vietnam veterans for the “Huey, The Workhorse of Vietnam” exhibit. Interviews will be conducted at the M.L. Becker Educational Center beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Johns said.
“If any veteran, who has a tie to the Huey helicopter, would like to come in and talk about how it was so essential to the mission of the war, we’d love to schedule a time for them to come in,” she said, adding those interested can call her at (580) 478-303 for an appointment time on Monday, Oct. 24, at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
She said they also are looking for a trucking company to help them secure a Vietnam-era tank from the U.S. Army Surplus. They need to transport a 55-ton tank to Enid for renovation and placement in the park.
“It would require a crane to pick it up, and a trailer and truck that can hold and pull that load,” Johns said. “We are a small, non-profit, so any in-kind donations to do this would be greatly appreciated.”
Johns said the cost of the events coming up for Veterans Weekend has been in excess of $25,000 raised through fundraisers and via private donors. Grants helped put together some projects, but those totals were not included, she said.
For further information about Operation Yellow Ribbon and the Veterans Appreciation Week, contact Visit Enid at (580) 233-3643, www.visitenid.org or info@visitenid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.