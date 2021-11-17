ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved minor rate increases to lease space at the Enid airport.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, monthly hangar lease rates at Enid Woodring Regional Airport will be increased 1 cent per square foot, and annual land lease rates for private hangars on airport property will be increased 2 cents per square foot.
Lease revenue is a major funding source for the airport, according to the city.
Rates were not increased for “port-a-port” hangars in the 45 and 46 series, to keep prices desirable, as previously discussed at a study session earlier this month.
City-owned hangars currently are leased at monthly rates from 14 to 16 cents per square foot, depending on the size and amenities of the hangar. Owners of privately owned hangars at Woodring lease the land from the city at 15 cents per square foot a year.
The city expects an increase of $15,548.88 in annual revenue, in order to fund maintenance costs at Woodring.
Lease rates had not been increased since 2019.
Commissioners later met with city officials in executive session Tuesday to discuss ongoing mediation talks over a Kaw Lake condemnation dispute with private landowner Robert Anderson, as well as to discuss negotiations with OG&E over a new municipal electric franchise agreement.
No action was taken when commissioners returned to open session after the closed meeting.
The city of Enid’s current, 25-year agreement is set to expire in November 2022.
Commissioners also voted to add nearly $600,000 to the current fiscal year’s Sanitary Sewer Capital Improvement Fund Budget, in order to fund repairs for the 30th Street lift station and sanitary sewer expansion. Because these funds were not awarded last year, money stayed in the Sanitary Sewer fund balance.
Board members also were appointed to two city of Enid boards of directors.
Linda “Susie” Hinkle, of Enid, was chosen out of seven applicants to fill a vacancy on the Enid and Garfield County Public Library Board of Directors. Hinkle will serve a partial term through May 2022.
End resident Mike McGreevy, as a member of Meadowlake Men’s Golf Association, will serve a term through May 2024 on the Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board. Commissioners appointed McGreevy over another applicant.
