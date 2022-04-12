Preserving and honoring the past is vital for the future, said Elaine Johns, executive director of Enid’s Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
Last Friday, several veterans and their loved ones visited Woodring to see their names engraved on the wall.
As the group from Golden Oaks toured the wall and other facilities, many family, life and war stories came pouring out.
These stories should not be lost to time, so Johns and the board at Woodring have committed to memorializing them.
The city of Enid communications department is partnering with Woodring and local and statewide organizations and retirement homes to document stories of World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans, as well as those from more recent conflicts.
The first series of interviews is scheduled for next week.
“We will archive these for school tours, so that we can continue that education down the road,” Johns said.
Clark Marshall, a resident of Golden Oaks, found his name engraved on the wall.
Marshall was an artilleryman in the Army from 1958 to 1963. He was stationed in Germany for three years, spending a lot of time in Grafenwoehr, an artillery training center.
He came back to the United States and went to advance course at Fort Sill, then went on to Fort Bliss as a battery commander.
“My battery was to teach people how to put together the nuclear warhead,” Marshall said. “My sister’s battery had the launchers, so if they could get it down range, I was supposed to make it go off.”
After active duty, he went back to Belgium for another 27 years to work for the Department of Defense. He now has been retired for 32 years. The Pennsylvania native ended up in Enid to be near family.
Whether complex and dramatic stories, or a verbal recollection of one’s role in the war, the stories of veterans are important and will be preserved through Woodring’s efforts, Johns said.
