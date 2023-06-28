ENID, Okla. — Gold and silver shovels broke ground on a warm, windy morning Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to welcome improvements to Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Three main improvements will be made to the airport: reconstruction of the crosswind runway, a joint-hangar and reconstruction of the south ramp.
“When you think about aerospace and aviation in Oklahoma and what it really means to us, it's the past, with right now and it's the future,” Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said.
Gatz, Enid Mayor David Mason and Oklahoma State Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies each spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.
One after another, they echoed a similar sentiment: investing in Enid aviation is worthwhile.
By building a joint-hangar and updating runways, Woodring can welcome more planes, both civilian and military.
Keston Cook, Woodring's director, said the airport draws many additional visitors during times of inclement weather. Vance Air Force Base needs Woodring’s assistance to house its planes in severe weather, and civilian pilots passing through may stop if unexpectedly caught in stormy weather.
“And so, since we were consistently filling up this (hangar), especially during severe weather season, we decided that there was a need for a second one,” Cooks said.
Once the first hangar is full, Cook said Woodring does its best to house unexpected visitors in an emergency, but a spot in a hangar is not guaranteed.
If every hangar is full, Woodring is forced to turn pilots away.
According to Cook, the new 120-foot by 120-foot joint hangar will be built adjacent to the existing one, and will be heated.
Runways also are set to receive renovations.
The south ramp and hangars face updates. The south ramp’s damaged surface will be torn out and replenished with new concrete. The crosswind runway’s asphalt will be torn out and replaced with concrete.
The scheduled updates and renovations to the airport maintain the crucial bond between Enid’s two airports, something Mason announced he would not let falter before breaking ground at the ceremony.
Cook said the renovations are projected to be completed by the summer of 2024.
