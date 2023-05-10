ENID, Okla. — Enid Woodring Regional Airport has had a hand in aviation history going back to the early 20th century. From visits by Ameila Earhart and Charles Lindbergh, to the longstanding partnership with Vance Air Force Base, Enid has been a home for frequent flyers for more than 100 years.
Enid Air Park was established in 1928, becoming the first municipal airport in the state. It was renamed Woodring Field 90 years ago — on Memorial Day 1933. At that dedication, Earhart and Lindbergh were on hand, and along with Wiley Post, helped design plans for what the airport eventually became.
It was renamed in honor of Irvin Alberta “Bert” Woodring, an Enid native born in 1902. Woodring became a prime flyer for the Army Air Corps, as it was known back then, and was a member of the “Three Musketeers,” along with J.J. Williams and W.L. Cornelius, who were well-known for their daring piloting antics.
Woodring graduated flight school in 1924, then spent three years as a civilian barnstormer before joining the service again in 1927. That year, Woodring escorted Lindbergh during a portion of his trans-Atlantic flight in May 1927. He was killed in 1933 over Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio, when his plane exploded in the air.
Back in 1911, Clyde Cessna lived in the region working as a car salesman, coming to Enid to manage Overland Automobile Co. Cessna was inspired by French aviator Lewis Bleroit, who had flown across the English Channel in 1909, and ordered an American-built fuselage of a Bleroit plane to be constructed near the current site of Garfield County Fairgrounds.
Cessna made a successful flight in December 1911, flying 5 miles in seven minutes on the Val Johnson Farm, which is a part of West Park Avenue today. Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, said Cessna decided to take his talents to Wichita, Kan., due to a disagreement with the city.
“In 1911, Clyde Cessna was building his little flying machine in a garage behind Integris hospital and the city wouldn’t plumb water to his garage,” Johns said. “And he got mad. He got upset with the city because they wouldn’t plumb water to his garage for this crazy flying machine, and took his business to Wichita.”
C.E. Knox, an Enid oil man, inspired by the success of Cessna and the legend of the barnstormers in World War I, bought several Jennie airplanes, learning to fly himself. After World War I, Knox bought surplus training planes, many of which were delivered to Enid by Lindbergh.
In June 1941, Enid was selected as a site for training pilots for the Army Air Corps, and Woodring Field saw a lot of use by the military, as hundreds of pilots used it as their primary training base. Construction of what eventually became Vance Air Force Base began in July 1941, and the partnership between Woodring and Vance was born. The base didn’t have a name in November 1941, and the Army asked local residents to suggest someone to name the base after. Names that were suggested included Oklahoma aviators who had died in the service, and included Woodring, the only Enid local being considered.
“There are 16 names from which to choose, but to Enid there is only one ... that of the late Lt. Irvin A. Woodring,” an editorial from the Nov. 22, 1941, issue of the Enid Daily Eagle reported. “It is only fitting that the name be transferred to the new Army air field. There will not be a dissenting voice in Enid. The Army authorities may be sure that Woodring’s name for the field will be completely satisfactory to Enid.”
Just a few weeks later, Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese, thrusting the United States into World War II. The base never was named in honor of Woodring, and was deactivated after the war. It reopened in 1948, named Enid Air Force Base, and in 1949 was named after Lt. Col. Leon Vance Jr., of Enid, who had received the Medal of Honor during the war.
The airport was renamed Enid Woodring Municipal Airport in 1943, and there has been a strong partnership with Vance ever since. Negotiations with the city of Enid resulted in the city turning over Woodring Field, its municipal airport, to Enid Army Air Field as a fifth auxiliary field.
The airport serves hundreds of military aircraft each year, and renovations are underway to further enhance the use of the airport for Vance’s mission of training pilots, effectively serving as an additional runway for the base.
“We have a great relationship with the military and we just try to keep that up and support them any way we can,” said Keston Cook, Woodring airport manager. “We like to show that heritage, whether it be through murals or the types of ceremonies that we hold in the joint-use hangar.”
Woodring also is seen as being at the forefront of Enid’s economic development, as many prospective company investors fly to Woodring, which is their first impression of Enid.
“The way we describe it’s really the front door of the city for the big businesses that come in and visit,” Cook said. “So, when people are looking at expanding or are coming into it and starting a business here, especially the major ones, they don’t drive a car and usually they’re not flying to OKC or into Tulsa and then driving and they have their own private jets that, that land here at Woodring. That was one of the reasons that we rebuilt the terminal building a few years ago is one of the big pushes is when they get off the plane, the first thing they see is your terminal building at the airport. And so having that the hospitality and having those good assets that you can, you can present as the city, really just, it’s the first impression.”
Vance historian Daniel Leclair said the importance of Woodring to the base has increased over the past two decades as the city has made improvements. An initial flight training school was established by the Air Force in 1965, with training ending in 1973 when IFT was centralized in Hondo, Texas.
He said the airport’s availability to Vance is vital to training pilots, and that the scheduled renovations will only increase its importance to the base.
“Pretty important, especially when we take down a runway for replacement, as we are doing this year and next,” Leclair said. “We used Woodring heavily for the same reasons in 2012 and 2017. But it is a very conveniently placed airport for short, out-and-back training runs year-round. We do also evacuate aircraft there on occasion.”
On the grounds of the airport are Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, which pay tribute to Oklahoma’s military veterans. There also is a museum, with hundreds of aviation artifacts, as well as the Lady Liberty, a WWII bomber, as well as the recent purchase of a Huey helicopter, which was used extensively during the Vietnam War.
Veterans Park and the Woodring Wall of Honor were dedicated on Memorial Day in 2000, and the monuments serve daily visitors. There also is a mural being painted by Tox Murillo that honors many aspects of the history of aviation in Enid.
It honors Clyde Cessna; Ralph Baker, whose family donated the land that Vance Air Force Bas e sits on; Rachel Esbaugh, shown with a wreath at the wall and whose husband was killed in Iraq, represents Gold Star families; the Vietnam Memorial wall, dedicated in 2013; portraits of Woodring and Vance; the A-26 Lady Liberty; Larry Stephens, a Vietnam veteran who was photographed in a moment of reflection at the wall, also is featured in the mural; the Statue of Liberty; and a depiction of the Huey helicopter and the soldiers who fought in Vietnam.
“I just think it’s important to honor that legacy by commissioning talks to do that historical mural,” Johns said. “And it starts way back in the beginning of aviation in Enid. So it starts with Clyde Cessna and Charles Lindbergh and those guys that laid out the airport and brought aviation to rural Northwest Oklahoma. General aviation has played a big part in our military aviation of today. And that’s part of what we do is we want to encourage these next generation flyers. So that’s a good thing about having the historical information around here too is to stir up that patriotism and that desire to want to learn how to fly.”
The mural will be dedicated on Memorial Day, although it is possible it will be about 75% complete by that point. Johns said there is additional funding that is needed for the project, as it includes sidewalks and lighting. She said the mural itself costs $30,000, with additional costs to complete the project.
“We’ve had 79,000 engagements on our Facebook site for people watching this mural, people are talking about flying in, in a couple of weeks because they want to see the mural,” Johns said. “It’s going to bring traffic to our airport, and I think we’re probably one of the first airports to actually lay their history out in that type of manner.”
