TONKAWA, Okla. — Kayla Wooderson has been named director of Alumni and Community Relations at Northern Oklahoma College. She assumed her new duties July 19 on the Tonkawa campus and will report directly to the vice president for development and community relations.
Wooderson will serve on the development and community relations team, having direct responsibility for providing programming and services for NOC alumni as well as community relations efforts for the college. The position also plays a key role in encouraging alumni involvement in the college-sponsored activities and perpetuating and strengthening ties to their alma mater.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Northern Oklahoma College and the Development and Community Relations Office,” Wooderson said. “I am beyond excited to work with our alumni and enhance the past efforts made by Ms. Ochoa and Alumni Office and continue to provide opportunities and events that keep our former students connected to NOC.”
A 2015 alumna of NOC with an associate’s degree in arts and science, Wooderson went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020. She has been employed at NOC since 2014.
A native of Blackwell, Wooderson is a board member of Blackwell Youth Center and has served on multiple committees for the institution.
