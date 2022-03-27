ENID, Okla. — For the entire month of April, nearly 300 wooden children will again be displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn to bring eyes to the often-unseen issue of child abuse.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council started the Wooden Child Project over a decade ago to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in the county.
This year’s 289 wooden children represent 289 children who were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County in 2021 — 41 more cases than were reported the year before.
Every year, community members “foster” the wooden children for $25 each and display them at their homes or businesses. Those who adopted the wooden children then bring them to the courthouse lawn to be displayed for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Shining a light on the child abuse and neglect in the local communities is what the wooden children display is all about, said Michelle Baldwin, a victim advocate and pediatric sexual assault nurse examiner with the advocacy council.
“The safety of the child is the most important thing, and it’s better to err on the side of caution to help protect the children,” Baldwin said. “If this brings attention to that one child that is maybe acting out because they’re going through an abusive situation, helping that one child is important.”
A community presentation will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at the courthouse before the first First Friday of 2022 kicks off at 6 p.m.
“We’re hoping just to cut out child abuse totally,” said Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC
Albright said blue pinwheels will be displayed throughout April in Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties, as well.
Major County Victim Services also will be placing 17 wooden children on the Major County Courthouse lawn in Fairview, in honor of the 17 children confirmed to be abused and/or neglected in Major County last year.
The six staff at GCCAC provide various services such as conducting forensic interviews and providing pediatric sexual abuse examinations.
Baldwin, an examiner since 2015, said realizing how many children and families need GCCAC’s services has been the biggest challenge in her job.
“Everyone is usually always like, ‘Garfield County? This is a wonderful place where you raise your family,’” Baldwin said. “The sad truth is, this is where children suffer, too.”
However, she said seeing a child leave the GCCAC’s center with a smiling, happier face makes the job rewarding.
“It’s always a great relief,” Baldwin said.
Community members can get more involved with the council by becoming a Care Campus volunteer or a court-appointed special advocate (CASA).
The latter is a trained, court-appointed citizen volunteer who will provide an independent viewpoint and set of recommendations to the court concerning the best interests of the child.
Alyson Burrow, CASA volunteer coordinator and recruiter for the Fourth Judicial District CASA, started working at GCCAC just earlier this month.
Burrow herself is a CASA, having started a couple years ago around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma.
“I want to make sure people understand that it’s not as scary and daunting as you think it is,” Burrow said. “It’s not hours upon hours upon hours. … It’s just that little bit of contact — listening to them, finding out what their needs are and getting to know everybody else around them.”
Once she completes all of her training, Burrow said her first goal is recruiting not only in Garfield County but also in Blaine, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties.
Advocates typically have one case at a time, which is why Burrow is trying to recruit more.
Currently, there are between 25 and 30 volunteers in the CASA program, but Burrow said the ideal number for Garfield County alone is between 40 and 50, with between five and 10 for the other counties.
“We’re short right now, so we’re having to pick and choose (cases),” she said. “Right now, we’re having cases where children could benefit from having a CASA … but we don’t have enough.”
For more information on how to become a CASA or a volunteer at the Child Advocacy Center, call (580) 242-1153 or visit www.thecarecampus.com/volunteer.
